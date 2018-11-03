Looking for a job costs more each month than the youth actually earn

A recent national study of participants in a youth employability programme reported that the average transport and other work-seeking costs for young people were about R560 a month. This stands against the average per capita household income for the same group of youth of R527 a month. It is thus clear that the challenge of youth unemployment is a structural issue requiring massive policy adjustments, political will and time.

But what can be done in the interim? Numerous research findings often cite entrepreneurship as a key driver to employment creation and to breaking the chains of poverty. I beg to differ. I really do not believe that there should be growing reliance on entrepreneurs because promising a nation increased self-reliance, through entrepreneurship, is not realistic amid a technical recession.

The 2017-2018 global entrepreneurship monitor’s (GEM) report for SA revealed that the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity stands at 11.0%. This is 4.1 percentage points higher compared to the score of 6.9% in 2016. The report also highlights that entrepreneurial intentions have increased in the past few years to 11.7%, up from 10.1% in 2016-2017.

While this is commendable, the fact remains that for most young people in SA, both work and entrepreneurship opportunities are few and far between when one does not have the required skills and knowledge. The GEM research, which also indicates that youth entrepreneurship dropped by 40% last year, bears testimony to this fact.

The World Economic Forum reported on the importance of life-long learning, indicating that, on average, employees will need 101 days of retraining and upskilling leading up to 2022. Emerging-skills gaps — both among individual workers and companies’ senior leadership — may significantly thwart organisations’ transformation into the future.

Depending on the type of industry and geography, between half and two thirds of companies will likely fill positions in the future with external contractors, temporary staff and freelancers to address their skills gaps. In SA, a critical aspect we should enhance is not just entrepreneurial ideas and innovation, but also the need to provide access to information on careers and occupations, as well as highlight the skills that industries need.

Dysfunctional school system

We need to fund access to free data and WiFi hotspots for use on cellphones or internet cafés to enable young people to search for job opportunities or for post-secondary education and training opportunities. We also need to use social networks for information about and access to the labour market. These are critically-important tools and platforms for navigating entry into the labour market.