EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t despair, you’re an optimist — whether you like it or not, says Adrian Gore

But despair might be warranted should the president not do the right thing with Malusi Gigaba (that is, get rid of him)

02 November 2018 - 11:30 Robert Laing
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
SAA “is loss-making, it’s unlikely to sort out the situation, in my view we should close it down”, finance minister Tito Mboweni told investors in New York on Thursday.

“We are, in essence, descendants of the optimists — the pessimists died off,” says Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to act against home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, who will most likely try to take Mkhwebane’s report on judicial review, further delaying his inevitable departure from the executive.

“I’m a shareholder ... traumatised, as well, because of the share-price performance,” an investor told Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

In a reply to a question from DA MP David Maynier, finance minister Tito Mboweni confirmed that Independent Media did not meet its deadline for a loan repayment to the Public Investment Corporation. 

Sars IT chief Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane objects to being called a useful idiot.

Charting a path that allows the debt ratio to blow out from 55% to 60% of GDP over the next three years is a gamble that will pay off only if it doesn’t prompt more ratings downgrades and if growth recovers.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Words matter. So do books about dictators (that’s you, Bolsonaro)

Actions matter. So do sex scandals and corruption allegations if you ever want to be president (that’s you, Gigaba)
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sars IT strategy? Make rooms for mothers to express milk

ANC’s appropriations strategy? What’s mine is mine and what's yours is also mine
Opinion
7 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In breaking news, Business Day is in Dr Survé’s bad books

Survé accuses a columnist of writing ‘driven by racism and a Goebbels-like tendency to repeat things, and [including] a blatant lie’
Opinion
10 days ago

EDITORIAL: Gigaba gives Ramaphosa a chance to jettison perceptions of passivity

Ramaphosa needs to show his commitment to clean governance and fire Gigaba
Opinion
8 hours ago

Another blow for Malusi Gigaba after bid to appeal in top court fails

Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo airport
National
20 hours ago

