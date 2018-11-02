EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t despair, you’re an optimist — whether you like it or not, says Adrian Gore
But despair might be warranted should the president not do the right thing with Malusi Gigaba (that is, get rid of him)
SAA “is loss-making, it’s unlikely to sort out the situation, in my view we should close it down”, finance minister Tito Mboweni told investors in New York on Thursday.
“We are, in essence, descendants of the optimists — the pessimists died off,” says Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to act against home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, who will most likely try to take Mkhwebane’s report on judicial review, further delaying his inevitable departure from the executive.
“I’m a shareholder ... traumatised, as well, because of the share-price performance,” an investor told Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.
In a reply to a question from DA MP David Maynier, finance minister Tito Mboweni confirmed that Independent Media did not meet its deadline for a loan repayment to the Public Investment Corporation.
Sars IT chief Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane objects to being called a useful idiot.
Charting a path that allows the debt ratio to blow out from 55% to 60% of GDP over the next three years is a gamble that will pay off only if it doesn’t prompt more ratings downgrades and if growth recovers.
