How to break down barriers for women in agriculture

At least half of women farmers perceive gender discrimination in agriculture. Technology training, finance, education and raising public awareness can help end it, according to a new survey.

About 90% of women farmers around the world say they are proud to do what they do. But how many of those women claim to be happy and feel heard, acknowledged, or presented with the same opportunities as their male counterparts?

Half, at most.

Gender discrimination is still perceived strongly across the agriculture sector, in poor and rich countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. It was felt by as much as 78% of women surveyed in India, down to a still-significant 52% in the US.

And while about two-thirds of women farmers said discrimination had diminished over the past decade, just over a third said it remained unchanged, or had worsened. Many believe full equality will come — but not for another 10 years at least, and not without more education, training and access to financing for women. About 10% are more pessimistic, saying it will never happen.

These were the overarching findings of a survey commissioned by Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, between August and September. The aim was to better understand the lives and concerns of women farmers today and create a baseline from which to measure future growth.

The surveyors interviewed 4,000 women working in agriculture in 17 high-, medium- and low-income countries, including the US, India, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Australia, Nigeria and Kenya. Two-thirds of them worked in crop farming, ranging from small subsistence farms to large enterprises, in roles ranging from owners and managers to junior workers. The average respondent was 34 years old. Half had children living with them, and 38% held university degrees.

The rights and opportunities available to female farmers do matter to the global economy. Why? Because, according to the World Bank, women now make up almost half of the world’s farmers, after gradually broadening their involvement in agriculture over recent decades. As more men move to cities to find work, the number of female-headed households is rising.

“As the primary caregivers to families and communities, women provide food and nutrition,” the World Bank said in March 2017.