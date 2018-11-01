Electricity under a state-owned monopoly will not see SA prosper

In a well-functioning market, competing generating plants supply electricity directly to large users and into a wholesale market from which large electricity users and retailers buy their supplies.

Whatever the circumstances — other than if the end user has solar panels or some other form of on-site electricity-generating system — an independently owned and operated high-voltage transmission grid is a necessity. Independent ownership and management of the grid removes the problem of conflicts of interest, which inescapably exists when competing generating companies wish to gain access, for instance, to Eskom’s grid to transmit electricity to customers who want to buy its electricity.

Not surprisingly, Eskom, given its dominant position as grid-owner, demands to be the sole purchaser of any electricity to be wheeled across its grid, generally at a sub-economic price, which means that no independent power producer (IPP) has managed to conclude agreements with Eskom to generate the electricity needed to cover the country’s electricity supply requirements.

Indulgent behaviour

Eskom seems to be of the view that new suppliers should be prepared to provide power at a price equivalent to its own average cost. This is impossible for a newly constructed plant to achieve. For Eskom, any electricity purchased at a price lower than the hugely excessive cost of its open-cycle gas turbines is a cost saving. A privately owned grid company would not stubbornly refuse to conclude cost-saving agreements with outside power producers under such circumstances. Only a state-owned monopoly can afford to indulge in such behaviour.

In the case of renewables, the energy department stepped in to broker agreements for the purchase of the electricity produced by renewables. Unless a monopoly generation and grid-owning company is forced to bow to political pressure, as occurred in the EU, it will not easily agree to allow grid connections for the transmission (wheeling) of competitor electricity across its grid.

UK’s National Grid is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world. It owns the high-voltage grids in England and Wales and covers Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island in the US. Being a private, profit-making entity, National Grid welcomes all generating companies that wish to connect to its grid, conditional on new entrants meeting operational standards that will not harm grid reliability.

The reason is that more generating companies connected to the grid translates into more income from transmission charges. Eskom’s view of such connections is different. A new transmission customer simultaneously becomes an unwelcome competitor in the sale of electricity.