Opinion

CARTOON: Atul Gupta’s ID selfie

01 November 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Thursday November 1 2018
Malusi Gigaba tells Parliament he met Guptas in his professional capacity

The committee is investigating how members of the Gupta family, some of whom have close ties with Jacob Zuma, were granted citizenship even though ...
National
21 days ago

Heads will roll in Gupta citizenship scandal, says Patrick Chauke

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is under pressure to step down in the state-capture saga
National
22 days ago

Ashu Chawla will testify in Gupta naturalisation case — if he is flown business class from India

The Gupta associate wants parliament to fly him business class from New Delhi and back and to get him a Hindi interpreter for his testimony
National
22 days ago

EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba: A bad situation made worse

Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Malusi Gigaba in the cabinet came back to bite him
Opinion
1 month ago

How many Guptas are naturalised SA citizens — five or 11?

Parliament is to start questioning key role-players about this next week, including home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and his director-general
National
1 month ago
