Breaking of JSE’s monopoly drives progress and reduces costs

In the past 20 months four new stock exchanges have opened for business. This is a significant development for SA, as for almost 130 years the JSE has been the only player.

While still in the early stages, this dilution of the JSE’s status as the sole service provider is a positive move and has been broadly welcomed by the financial industry.

Monopolies simply do not have the same incentive to drive progress as companies operating in a competitive environment. There isn’t the necessity to focus on innovation, service excellence and economic efficiencies. It is these drivers in a competitive environment that benefit the end consumer, grow markets and assist in a country’s overall economic growth.

The benefits of competition between exchanges are compelling and have been well researched. This is why multiple competitive exchanges are so common internationally.

Johan van der Merwe, joint CEO at African Rainbow Capital, captured this in a recent article when he said: “For the country to go forward, economic growth must remain the holy grail for all South Africans. Of the many tools SA has at its disposal, the workings of its capital markets, and in particular the country’s stock exchanges, should feature strongly.”

Due to local competition, the JSE has already made adjustments. In July, it cut transaction fees, with an anticipated annual saving to the industry of about R50m.