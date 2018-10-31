How are miners like Silicon Valley firms?

Rio’s Jacques made the point that miners should be more engaged with social media, saying “who you are on social media is who you are”. While his own company’s Twitter feed does do more than just parrot company press releases, it has only 60,300 followers. The main Greenpeace feed has 1.72-million, and the Worldwide Fund for Nature has almost 4-million.

A scan of Twitter suggests Jacques does not appear to have a verified account in his capacity as Rio CEO, and nor do BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie or Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

Perhaps if mining companies want to engage young people and convince them that the industry is an exciting, technology-driven place to work, they should do more to reach out directly to them.

The opportunities are definitely there. Javier Orellana, the digital transformation lead at industrial software developer Aveva, told IMARC that the industry could save as much as $370bn by 2025 by adopting digital technologies.

Certainly, the nature of conferences such asIMARC has changed in recent years, with significantly more presentations on technology and innovation, and a rise in the number of companies highlighting digital technologies, almost to the point where they outnumber the more traditional miners and engineering contractors.

There is little doubt that mining companies are keen to embrace more technology. But it also appears that they aren’t quite sure how to win over scepticism among the youth that they will need to do the work.

Reuters