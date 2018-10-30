MATTHEW BUCKLAND: No tech unicorn in these parts, Koos Bekker laments
His view may explain why the company has been influenced to fund Naspers Foundry with R1.4bn, which will help SA technology entrepreneurs grow their start-ups.
30 October 2018 - 05:02
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.