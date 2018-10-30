EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Rob Davies says he was not that into the Guptas
DA says an orderly winding down of SAA is not affordable, and Bank Zero gets going
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Trade and industry minister Rob Davies says he hardly had any dealings with the Gupta family, other than that time he passed on their complaint to the Industrial Development Corporation that their loan application was taking too long, or that time he attended their Sun City wedding, and a few dinners at the Saxonwold shebeen.
Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane met last Friday's deadline to explain why he should not be fired.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
DA finance spokesperson Alf Lees believes an orderly winding down of SAA is just not affordable considering the airline's balance sheet shows R55bn of liabilities versus R7.8bn of assets.
"Many millions of South Africans still believe the ANC is a servant of the people rather than a patronage machine. Millions believe the DA knows what it’s doing. And at least 1-million believe the EFF is a radical revolutionary organisation rather than a club in which very wealthy malcontents plan their revenge on the ANC for booting them out," writes Tom Eaton.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Reserve Bank's quarterly projection model shows the repo rate increasing from 6.5% to 7.7% by the end of 2020.
Bank Zero, backed by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, has opened while Discovery's bank remains work in progress.
