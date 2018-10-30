CARTOON: Ordem e Regresso #Bolsonaro

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Treasury redirects unspent funds to meet president's pledge to fill posts and buy more hospital beds and linen
There are huge disparities in approaches to closure, while the government resists a ‘disorderly’ winding down
Also this week the labour court in Johannesburg is expected to rule on Siyabonga Gama’s urgent bid to overturn his axing as Transnet CEO, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Nigerian authorities have claimed as much as $10.1bn from the mobile operator
The central bank estimates that SA’s repo rate will increase from 6.5% to 7.7% by the end of 2020 to contain rising inflation
SA’s first impact investing conference shows that more needs to be done to support SMEs well after they are established and growing
The state warns ‘speculative buyers, land revenue addicts, and even the entire society’ to lose the illusion that regulations will be relaxed
Hard-hitting Ethics Centre report makes 44 recommendations for Australia to try to ensure that incidents like the Newlands ball-tampering episode never happen again
Nearly 70 years later, the marriage of an African chief, Seretse Khama, to a British woman, Ruth Williams, still echoes with intrigue, writes Sue Grant-Marshall
