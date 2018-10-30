Opinion

CARTOON: Ordem e Regresso #Bolsonaro

30 October 2018 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Tuesday October 30 2018

Markets cheer, activists fret as Brazil elects far-right Jair Bolsonaro

The former army captain has alarmed many with vows to sweep political opponents off the map and comments denigrating women, gays and racial minorities
World
20 hours ago

Brazil's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election

Latin America's biggest democracy is facing its most fraught time in recent memory, and Jair Bolsonaro is right in the thick of it
Opinion
1 day ago

Jair Bolsonaro's pledge to fix Brazil's economy boosts stocks

Much of the business community blames Brazil's leftest politicians for corruption and years of economic turmoil, culminating in the country's worst ...
World
14 hours ago

Jair Bolsonaro vows to save divided Brazil as voting begins

Far-right former army captain Bolsonaro faces leftist Fernando Haddad
World
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: Jair Bolsonaro and the return of strongman rule

The rise of Jair Bolsonaro is not just a Brazilian soap opera. It is an event of global significance, the latest chapter in an unfolding story about ...
Opinion
20 days ago
