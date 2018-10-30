All South Africans should help to cultivate a start-up culture

Immigration attorney Stefanie Darbandi says home affairs has a history of introducing legislation without sufficient notice, consultation or training. The white paper could be law early next year, before stakeholders have had the opportunity to comment — and the critical skills list was compiled by relevant government departments but they never received input from the private sector, which is primarily responsible for job creation.

To make the workforce less parochial and more globally competitive, the department of labour could give employment equity weighting to foreign nationals with scarce skills with the proviso that they transfer their skills to previously disadvantaged South Africans, as in the Rwandan model. Singapore has an “entrepreneur pass” for serial entrepreneurs, high-calibre innovators and experienced investors.

With such high unemployment, SA should make it as easy as possible for foreign entrepreneurs to launch start-ups that create jobs and contribute taxes. While New Zealand proactively markets itself as a destination for skilled migrants, SA waits for applications. It also does not offer an integration programme for recent arrivals, which could be a contributing factor to rising xenophobia.

Botswana uses skilled migration to help meet capacity in certain sectors, such as nursing and teaching. The private sector and government meet monthly to identify the skills gaps as they arise, and information is passed on to Botswana’s foreign missions for active recruitment.

In an era of globalisation, where countries around the world are competing for foreign talent, SA must reform its immigration policies in order to attract the best minds. As a starting point, we should interrogate the white paper before it becomes law without receiving sufficient feedback from the private sector.

SA needs to improve its schools and encourage more Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) graduates, while universities should work harder to turn their ground-breaking research into viable businesses. We need to build a start-up culture, encourage risk and applaud entrepreneurs. We are not short of problems and so have great opportunities for those brave enough to tackle them.

South Africans tend to expect the government to solve society’s problems, but while it obviously has a big role to play, it cannot do much without the support of all. Instead of mobilising with violent protests, citizens need to conceptualise and implement creative solutions.