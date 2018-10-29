Industry 4.0: Opportunity or threat?

The anecdotal evidence is all around us. Virtual reality, smart homes, sensor-based shopping and much more are in widespread use around the world. Businesses are analysing our behaviour all the time, because of the huge amounts of data available to them, to tailor their services for a competitive advantage.

One of the most famous and prolific theoretical physicists, Stephen Hawking, in an interview with the BBC in 2014, said: “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.… It would take off on its own, and redesign itself at an ever-increasing rate. Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete and would be superseded.”

Not everyone shares the views of Hawking, or the doomsday filmmakers who popularised Skynet in the Terminator movies. Oracle CEO Mark Hurd says rather than pose a threat to civilisation, developments in AI and deep-machine learning mark a shift in the world’s economy, and provide much excitement and possibility.

“The world has tended to become materially better as processes are automated …” Hurd has been widely quoted as saying. “At Oracle, we are very optimistic about AI. Can you imagine what AI can do to supply chain and inventory management … or to medicine? There’s so much progress, so much exciting stuff that will improve people’s lives.”

In addition, those who agree with Oracle and believe in the immense potential and possibilities of AI and machine learning all agree that machines will never replace those characteristics that make us uniquely human, such as creativity, imagination and empathy, among others.

So what does this mean for jobs? Old-order jobs may be at risk as an array of new-order jobs and careers are being born. There are countless data scientist jobs being advertised worldwide. A few years ago many companies did not even know what a data scientist was.

Autonomous services and functions will give to machines 80% of what technologists currently do with their work day. And the machines will do it faster and with less error. This allows humans to spend more time focusing on what they are better at, where they had previously spent only 20% of their time. It also allows humans to connect, come face to face and build relationships.

One of our customers said it best. Besides improving the logistical productivity of their health services business in ways previously unimagined, the biggest benefit of automation to the business, according to the CIO, is that it has been able to refocus on the business values. AI is not aimed at replacing human intelligence, the point is to augment it. This allows people to connect with other people, interpret nuance, sell and convince.

The private sector has been at the forefront of the skills drive. Many organisations run programmes that bring interns into the workplace and exposes them to the rapidly evolving workplace and vital skills that are essential for the future.

In June 2018, 22 previously disadvantaged SA students kick-started their careers in the ICT industry following the completion of the fourth edition of Oracle’s Graduate Leadership Programme that focuses on equipping students with specialised IT and leadership skills. So far 84 students have successfully completed the programme since its inception in 2014; 21 previously disadvantaged students have registered for the 2018 programme.

We are at an evolution point in science and that is why companies need to continue to lead the charge with equipping young people for the shifting economy. It is also why private-public partnerships are vital.

At national level, steering committees should pool together experts from universities and technology companies to share their insight into how to best prepare the population for the new economy and vast array of new skills, or perhaps even hybrid skills sets where technical and so-called soft, or people, skills are merged into a single career path.

Ramaphosa was correct when he said that the decisions we make today will determine whether Industry 4.0 is an opportunity or threat. We must act today to prepare our children for careers we have not yet imagined so that they are agile enough to seize the opportunities presented to them.

• Rizwan is senior director for business analytics and big data, Middle East Africa at Oracle.