CARTOON: Dan Matjila in the spotlight

29 October 2018 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
Monday October 29 2018

Dan Matjila fires defensive salvo at his accusers

The PIC's CEO defends his stewardship of Africa’s biggest asset manager, but does not mention some of the deals that have attracted controversy
3 days ago

DAN MATJILA: ‘My career has mostly been defined by two factors: logic and reason’

In this open letter from PIC CEO Dan Matjila, he responds to the ‘malicious and spurious allegations’ made against him
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Public has a right to know of PIC’s dealings — even those of the good doctor

Of the many controversial transactions by the asset manager, Ayo and Sagarmatha fall firmly in the investigation's terms of reference
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: PIC inquiry not broad enough, but it’s a start

The probe fails to delve into the political rot surrounding the institution but will be useful in examining the operating model and advising on ...
10 days ago

CAROL PATON: Matjila’s days are numbered as anticorruption drive heats up

It is becoming less likely that Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila will survive the wave of revelations from various probes
13 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: PIC cash can help dig SA Inc out of hole

Like a company that is in deep trouble, the time has come for SA Inc to consider a one-off restructuring of its national balance sheet to find a way ...
1 month ago

Bantu Holomisa renews calls for PIC chief Matjila to step aside

The UDM leader calls for government to halt disciplinary processes at the Public Investment Corporation until a commission of inquiry into governance
1 month ago
Friday October 26 2018
Friday October 26 2018

