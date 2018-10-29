CARTOON: Dan Matjila in the spotlight

The current post-crisis wobbles in global markets have seen almost every major asset class falling into negative territory for the year
SA has much to offer, such as tourism, mining, manufacturing and financial services, that can haul the country out of the doldrums
Post Office, SABC, government departments and municipalities part of probe into missing R7bn
Also this week the labour court in Johannesburg is expected to rule on Siyabonga Gama’s urgent bid to overturn his axing as Transnet CEO, writes Bekezela Phakathi
The Industrial Development Corporation argues is entitled to cancel the arrangement because Oakbay had breached clauses of the agreement
The week will be packed with data, from the purchasing managers index and unemployment numbers to vehicle sales, while S&P will weigh in with its credit rating outlook, writes Asha Speckman
The company will spend R3.2bn over three years on the development of its existing tech businesses and plans to launch a R1.4bn start-up fund in 2019
Anti-Semitism must be defeated, Trump tells rally
Half the WP team had one foot on the plane and the first-timers in the Bok squad had particularly good reason to perhaps be focused more on what would come after the game than the game itself
Canal+ has lost 1.3-million subscribers in France since 2013 but has added twice as many in Africa, now its second-largest market
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.