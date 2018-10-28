Brazil’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election

And some Brazilians seem to be absorbing the turmoil with characteristic good cheer. Some gays in Rio are talking of repurposing the popular security app for commuters Where’s The Gunfire (Onde tem tiroteio) to Where’s the Goon (Onde tem troglodita) to monitor homophobic violence.

Then there’s the meme making the rounds: “Anyone who still hasn’t fought with friends or family over politics, this is the last week.”

Yet in a political culture I’ve tracked through seven presidencies, and long admired for its uncanny ability to smooth over differences with levity and grace, lately there’s a nasty edge to the zeitgeist. Social media reverberates with reports of distrust, resentment, borderline paranoia and outright loathing. Tales abound of party hooligans patrolling the streets for adversaries to bash or bully.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism has logged 141 cases of threats of violence just against reporters covering the elections, most of them tied to Bolsonaro supporters.

Therapists are often the first responders in the fallout. “The positions of one candidate bring the worst out in people, while the other side reacts with total intolerance,” says Bianca Hermanny, a transpersonal therapist, who counsels many younger patients in Rio. “This is totally new and disturbing.”

Psychotherapist Eliane Seldin agrees. “I’ve never seen Brazil like this, and I lived through the dictatorship and a prison sentence,” says Seldin, who spent three month in jail for student politics under military rule. She tells me of gay clients afraid to hold their lover’s hands in public or to go out at night; a black Brazilian thinking of ironing her Afro straight; and young patients afraid of gun violence or voicing “fantasies of coming to harm”.

Angels and demons

It’s difficult to say when exactly Brazilian politics turned from a passionate political contest between adversaries into a “biblical battle between angels and demons”, as anthropologist Roberto DaMatta recently wrote.

It’s harder still to assuage friends and colleagues convinced that Brazil is about to pitch into obscurity, circa 1964, when the military took power in a coup d’état and didn’t let go for the next 21 years. Or that Bolsonaro is not a Brazilian avatar for Filipino strongman Rodrigo Duterte, and that his likely victory on Sunday puts Latin America’s biggest country a quickstep away from a Bolivarian-style electoral autocracy.

It could be worse in Argentina, with its imperial presidency: “If Bolsonaro wins in Argentina he could rapidly destroy democracy,” historian Federico Finchelstein commented on Twitter.

Not that Bolsonaro is reassuring. Again and again, he’s flaunted his contempt for the civility and temperance that cement democratic sensibility. The internet rings with his insults to women and gays, and contempt for left-wing activists. His latest pearl: “These marginal reds will be banned from the country.”

None of this should be dismissed or regarded lightly. Yet as the campaign has advanced, public scrutiny and rebuke have forced Bolsonaro to back away from some of his most odious and reckless proposals, and to muzzle his lieutenants when they vent their more alarming points of view.

In recent weeks alone he has reversed or modified his hardline campaign positions on seven different policies, such as recreating an unpopular financial transaction tax; privatising all major state companies (he’s since exempted Petrobras, Eletrobras and big state banks); dismantling the popular cash-transfer payment to the poor (now he wants to add a Christmas bonus); and trying 16-year-olds as adults (his new threshold, reportedly, is 17).