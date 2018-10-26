EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sars IT strategy? Make rooms for mothers to express milk
ANC’s appropriations strategy? What’s mine is mine and what's yours is also mine
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Transnet is to sue its axed CEO Siyabonga Gama for R166m, which the utility says was an over-payment made to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.
Bad news for former president Jacob Zuma is his protectors in the National Prosecuting Authority, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, have finally been suspended.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Jonny Steinberg recounts the horror of watching Sars IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane at the Nugent commission.
“You can see the logic: what belongs to the state belongs to the ANC; what belongs to the ANC belongs to me, as a deployee; what belongs to me can also enrich those who have been or will be useful to me,” Chris Thurman writes on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule “accidentally” taking a Pierneef painting.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Shortly after its proprietor Dr Iqbal Survé boasted of Independent Media Group’s profitability — which Tiso Blackstar challenged him to back up with financial statements — its staff received Section 189 letters “inviting them to consult with the company on how we can implement a leaner structure with smoother workflow processes”.
The world’s biggest beer brewer, AB InBev, saw its shares plunge 10.59% on Thursday, the most since its inward listing on the JSE in January 2016, after cutting its interim dividend to pay off debt.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Retiring Clicks CEO David Kneale says he is “going out on a high” and that the business has good growth prospects given that only half of SA’s population lives close to one of the group’s stores.
