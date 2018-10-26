Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sars IT strategy? Make rooms for mothers to express milk

ANC’s appropriations strategy? What’s mine is mine and what's yours is also mine

26 October 2018 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Transnet is to sue its axed CEO Siyabonga Gama for R166m, which the utility says was an over-payment made to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

Bad news for former president Jacob Zuma is his protectors in the National Prosecuting Authority, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, have finally been suspended.

Jonny Steinberg recounts the horror of watching Sars IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane at the Nugent commission.

“You can see the logic: what belongs to the state belongs to the ANC; what belongs to the ANC belongs to me, as a deployee; what belongs to me can also enrich those who have been or will be useful to me,” Chris Thurman writes on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule “accidentally” taking a Pierneef painting.

Shortly after its proprietor Dr Iqbal Survé boasted of Independent Media Group’s profitability — which Tiso Blackstar challenged him to back up with financial statements  — its staff received Section 189 letters “inviting them to consult with the company on how we can implement a leaner structure with smoother workflow processes”.

The world’s biggest beer brewer, AB InBev, saw its shares plunge 10.59% on Thursday, the most since its inward listing on the JSE in January 2016, after cutting its interim dividend to pay off debt.

Retiring Clicks CEO David Kneale says he is “going out on a high” and that the business has good growth prospects given that only half of SA’s population lives close to one of the group’s stores.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa tells FT that SA is ‘adopting an investment-friendly approach’

But Gareth van Onselen says Ramaphosa has fashioned his approach to power around compromise and majoritarianism, not vision and purpose
2 days ago

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Big consulting firms were Tom Moyane's muscle

Corruption Watch wants probe of Hogan Lovells, and Tim Cohen writes about the Mboweni way on display at the budget policy speech
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In breaking news, Business Day is in Dr Survé’s bad books

Survé accuses a columnist of writing ‘driven by racism and a Goebbels-like tendency to repeat things, and [including] a blatant lie’
3 days ago

