Opinion

LETTER: An accidental assassination

Saudi version of Khashoggi death a tragedy of errors

25 October 2018 - 05:00 JM Bouvier
A demonstrator holds a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest at the Saudi Arabians consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by accident in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. This is how it happened: the Saudis accidentally sent a 15-man team to Turkey before Khashoggi's arrival at the consulate.

Then they accidentally sent all the consulate staff home before Khashoggi arrived. The consulate's surveillance cameras malfunctioned accidentally during this period.

Khashoggi was killed accidentally in a fight. Then he was dismembered accidentally with tools brought accidentally on the plane from Saudi Arabia. His body was disposed off accidentally and lost accidentally.

The 15-man team accidentally left Turkey afterwards. The Saudis accidentally denied, lied and changed their story - from rogue killers, to Khashoggi leaving the consulate unharmed, to him being killed during a brawl.

So it was an accident and Machiavellian prince Mohammed bin Salman walks away free after securing multibillion dollar deals at the "Davos in the desert" economic summit.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

