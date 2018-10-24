If copyright protection goes too far, the results can harm democracy

Despite the Fees Must Fall campaign, thousands of South African students still can’t afford higher education. A textbook can cost as much as R1,800, exceeding the monthly income of many families. That would be like charging $550 in the US — many times the actual US price.

Price gouging is possible in SA because of our record-breaking inequality and the monopolisation of textbook markets by large multinationals. When African countries gained independence, they held few copyrights or patents. Colonialism was handy for controlling scientific and academic knowledge. Today 39% of IP royalties accrue to the US, followed by the EU, Japan, Switzerland and Canada.

Those countries account for 97% of IP income. Africa barely features.

Little surprise that the supporters of the Copyright Alliance include the Motion Picture Association of America and the US trade representative. Karjiker may believe the unequal distribution of intellectual property is an accident of nature, solvable by a bit more "technology transfer", but some copyright hardliners appear to be driven by more sinister motives than a neocolonial trickle-down mindset. There’s is a deliberate strategy to “make America great again” by controlling the world's inventions, cultural products and pharmaceuticals. What else explains the hypocrisy of those who argue that exceptions and limitations to copyright are good for the US, but not for SA?

The US has copyright exceptions aplenty, allowing Trevor Noah to screen clips of Fox News’s worst proto-fascist Trumpites without asking the network for permission. Fair use also allows teachers and students to copy excerpts of textbooks or articles. The only condition: don't pirate whole works to replace the original in its intended market.

God forbid SA's creatives or educators should try the same. Media executives from Hollywood to Multichoice City would be up in arms, not to mention academic publishers. According to George Monbiot in The Guardian, "Half the world’s research is published by five companies: Reed Elsevier, Springer, Taylor & Francis, Wiley-Blackwell and the American Chemical Society.” Libraries must pay a fortune for journals, and consumers pay up to R750 for one article. Yet most research is publicly funded.

As citizens of the most unequal country in the world, we urgently need a shake-up of neocolonial IP rackets. Reforming our law to allow fair use of copyrighted materials is one small but positive step forward. And yes, Karjiker is right that companies like Google will benefit, because their business model relies on copying the entire internet so we can all search it.