CARTOON: AG no!

24 October 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Wednesday October 23 2018
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu’s personnel terrorised at municipalities

Staff members have had to face a hostage situation and threats from municipal officials, says Makwetu
2 days ago

Kimi Makwetu decries lack of consequences for wasteful, irregular spending

Despite incurring irregular expenditures of up to R50bn in the 2017-2018 financial year alone, no senior government officials nor managers have been ...
13 days ago

Irregular government spending continues to rise, says AG

The auditor-general says of the 295 departments and entities that received unqualified audits‚ only 25% obtained such audits with no findings
13 days ago

Presidency in breach of Treasury and procurement rules

The annual report is a reflection of Zuma’s tenure, but will still be a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa
23 days ago

Kimi Makwetu paints bleak picture of Post Office liquidity

The auditor-general is uncertain whether company has ability to continue as a going concern
22 days ago
