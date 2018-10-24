ANTON HARBER: There is only one way to put out the fire of media misadventure

The Sunday Times must have been hoping that last week’s admission of wrongdoing in a series of stories dating back to 2013 would put to rest a matter that has haunted the paper and successive editors for five years.

“We committed mistakes and allowed ourselves to be manipulated by those with ulterior motives,” editor Bongani Siqoko said in an unusually prominent and lengthy apology for what his predecessors had allowed to happen.

The editorial has, however, had the opposite effect to what was intended: it stirred up the matter raising as many questions as it answered. Who played them, and how? Who in the Sunday Times was responsible? Was there full accountability? How could this happen just a few years after a previous 2007 inquiry into stories that went wrong (of which I was part)?

Other outlets were offered the same stories but saw through the political agendas that were being foisted on them and did not run them, or covered them in a very different way. The SA National Editors Forum has said it will hold an inquiry into editorial integrity. This is an important intervention, as long as it is not too narrow. If one wants to examine the impact of the phenomenon of state capture on media, one also has to look into others who were even more seriously compromised, notably in the SABC, MultiChoice and Independent Media.

Part of the problem is that it was not quite clear what Siqoko was doing. He wasn’t retracting the stories, just admitting there were mistakes in them and they were not as balanced and complete as they should have been. Rather than clarify what the real story was, he gave a right of reply to Johan Booysen, a former policeman who was one of those whose life was turned upside down as a result of the stories. In fact, Siqoko was hurriedly responding to threats by Booysen and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to take action, including going to the Zondo commission of inquiry and promoting a consumer boycott of the newspaper. O’Sullivan was angry about a more recent report about himself and had sent disturbingly aggressive and threatening letters to editors and journalists.

Matters were further complicated by the fact that some of the reporters and former editors involved were not happy with Siqoko’s apology. Former editor Ray Hartley released to friends a piece that Siqoko had declined to publish, and which then quickly circulated on social media. He admitted errors but stood by the basics of the story.