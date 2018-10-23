CARTOON: Davos in the Desert

Political tension, Brexit worries and Italy’s budgetary woes benefit the metal as investors go in search of safe-haven assets
The conceptual performance of Sars chief of digital and IT Makhekhe-Mokhuane is merely part of an apparently endless procession of millionaire chair-warmers who are bad political and corporate bosses
Former Sars senior official Johann van Loggerenberg also wants three prosecutors investigated
Joao Rodrigues seeks to suspend prosecution on the grounds that the anti-apartheid campaigner's death took place too long ago
Lack of diversity means Truworths falls short of even the low levels of transformation in the retail sector
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill is optimistic SA will under new finance minister Tito Mboweni take inflation seriously
Fewer than five percent of leaders of the S&P 500 largest enterprises are women
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suspends arms exports to Riyadh 'in the current situation'
Lebo Mothiba kept up his excellent scoring form for French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg with the winner in a 2-1 success over Monaco at the weekend to spoil the party for Thierry Henry. The match was a ...
Man Booker Prize winner Anna Burns finished her novel in 2014, ahead of the political and social turmoil we are observing now
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
