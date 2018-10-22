Splits between hedgehogs and foxes are the reason for stalled Brexit talks

Last week’s EU summit on Brexit attracted a lot of attention for little real news. To understand why the talks are so stalled, it helps to borrow a somewhat strained metaphor from Brexit secretary Dominic Raab.

When Raab, then new to the job, met the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, for the first time three months ago, he gave him a copy of Isaiah Berlin’s much-appropriated essay The Hedgehog and the Fox. In it, the philosopher quotes the Greek poet Archilochus saying “the fox knows many things, but a hedgehog one big thing”.

Raab wasn’t being subtle. A leave supporter during the Brexit referendum, he had likened the rule-driven EU to a hedgehog next to Britain’s fox.

But the distinction is far more useful for understanding the divisions in the UK that make it so difficult to predict whether or how prime minister Theresa May will get a divorce deal through parliament. Those splits are the main reason the only news out of Brussels last week was the offer of an extended period of transition before Britain fully leaves the EU.

In the UK political context, the hedgehogs are the ones blocking a deal, or the prospect of it getting parliamentary approval. The foxes are more willing to accept trade-offs; they are doing the negotiating, but they have to sell a final deal to the hedgehogs.

But what is the one big thing for the Brexit hedgehogs? For Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg, it’s sovereignty, or taking back control. Any Brexit that leaves the country without full control of its laws and borders would be unacceptable.

For Arlene Foster’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the small Northern Irish party whose 10 MPs prop up May’s government, it’s the union — not the EU, but the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

That makes the DUP implacably opposed to any agreement — the so-called Irish backstop guarantee — that would keep open the border with Ireland, but require regulatory or customs checks to be conducted somewhere else on British territory. That would breach the UK’s constitutional integrity.

There are other important Brexit hedgehogs. Take Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party. In theory, he was a remainer in the 2016 referendum. But he didn’t campaign with any enthusiasm and had been a longtime eurosceptic. Staying in the EU would likely be incompatible with his plans to nationalise parts of British industry. His one big thing is a new election that gives Labour a shot at taking power. That’s why the party, the key to getting any deal through parliament, is being so quiet about the prospects of no deal; it’s not their fight.