CARTOON: Behind Tom Moyane’s Sars TKO

19 October 2018 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Friday October 19 2018

Sars official: Gartner contract unethical

Nugent inquiry hears how firm received a tax agency tender amounting to nearly R200m
AMIL UMRAW: How Moyane laid the groundwork for the collapse of SARS e-filing

'Moyane appointed global consultancy Gartner to assess SARS’s IT system and strategy – which came at a cost of about R200m'
Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent

Halting of tax agency’s IT modernisation programme by Moyane could now cost R1bn to fix
WATCH: Just how bad are things in Sars’s IT systems?

Intikhab Shaik, group executive of business solutions and digital technology at Sars, talks to Business Day TV
Gartner's R100m work has moved Sars ‘backward’ and did not add value

Evidence indicates Gartner was paid large amounts to fix a system that was not broken, very similar to the narrative that emerged around Bain's ...
Thursday October 18 2018

