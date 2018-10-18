Opinion

WATCH: What SA can learn from what happened at the Sunday Times

18 October 2018 - 11:28 Business Day TV
In special one-hour edition of Editing Allowed, Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce tackles the Sunday Times issue, including the apology from its editor, Bongani Siqoko, and the pressure other journalists are under.

