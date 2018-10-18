A Spanish model for successful co-ops that SA can learn from

Parliament’s portfolio committee on small business development recently returned from a five-day study tour to the Basque region of Spain, as well as Madrid. Our purpose was to visit the Mondragón Corporation, Spain’s leading exponent of co-operatives as an organising principle of business; learn from its successes and failures; and understand the role government plays in the co-operatives sector.

The development of co-ops has long been on the South African government’s agenda, but its track record is lamentable. A 2009 study by the department of trade and industry revealed that 88% of co-ops formed to date have failed. Since responsibility for co-ops was transferred to the department of small business development in 2014, their performance has not improved, while hundreds of millions of rands have been pumped into the sector to try to kick start it. Yet it remains moribund and lacking direction.

Mondragón has its roots in a technical college set up in 1943 in the town of that name by a Catholic priest, José Maria Arizmendiarrieta . He came equipped with an extraordinary mixture of idealism and pragmatic talent. His purpose was to instil a set of values in the community based on sharing and participatory humanism, while training the youth in technical skills. It was all about “socialising knowledge in order to democratise power”.

In 1956, five graduates of the college bought a small kerosene stove business and converted it into a co-op, which was followed in 1957 by the formation of a consumer co-op, and later by co-ops in the finance, retail, insurance, engineering and consumer durables sectors. Sixty years after its formation, Mondragón encompasses more than 266 businesses and is one of Spain’s largest industrial groups with a turnover of €12bn, with 75,000 employees. Its philosophy is summed up by its slogan, “Humanity at work”, and an approach to business in which “the generation of wealth has a single goal: the wellbeing of people and the community, achieved through competitive business and interco-operative solidarity”.

A more equal way

As one of the executives put it, the essence of Mondragón is not the alleviation of poverty but the creation and distribution of wealth in a fairer and more equal way. Mondragón and its home region have rooted their success in unswerving policy and strategy consistency with the co-operation of government, business and civil society over successive decades. Meetings with the Basque presidency, the ministry of economic development and the trade investment agency gave us a very clear picture of a common vision and admiration for Mondragón’s unique characteristics.

Their laser-like focus on innovation/technology, internationalisation and human capital development has paid dividends. Mondragón is the dominant business and employer in the Basque region, which boasts Spain’s highest GDP per capita at €37,000 and ranks top in Europe’s human development index, and seventh globally.

This is all the more remarkable when one considers that the Basque economy was on its knees in the 1980s, prompting the Basque government, in 1991, to invite US business strategy guru Michael Porter to advise them on a new direction. The result was a sectoral cluster focus with an emphasis on manufacturing, innovation and exports. Mondragón exemplifies its success in implementing this strategy.

To see how they did it, the committee visited the company’s headquarters and three of its co-ops — none of which conformed to our preconception of what a co-op is. The Ulma Group makes a wide variety of capital goods, including forklift trucks, conveyor components, handling systems and piping. Last year, it had sales of €728m, 70% produced for export or made in its international subsidiaries, and employs 4,685 people.