LETTER: Effect ministerial responsibility

The widespread strikes, cash heists, work stoppages, protests, marches and petitions that sweep the country are almost all symptoms of the massive dissatisfaction of our citizenry and a signal of their feeling that the government is not working for their benefit, not listening to them, that normal channels are not functioning and that we are in pain.

There are issues that need and will benefit from commissions of inquiry, but that should not stop the government starting a process of identifying and tackling the inadequate servicing of public needs.

The public should also name and prosecute the multitude of thieves, crooks and generally corrupt and dishonest individuals who have populated the processes of government for so long.

Perhaps the best start for this would be the re-introduction of the tried and trusted Westminster doctrine of “ministerial responsibility” — the ministers carry the can for the malfunctions and failures down the line of management in their departments. That would almost immediately see ineffective, irresponsible incompetent and dishonest officials being swept away and greater care being taken in the selection of suitably qualified individuals of proven ability to be appointed to replace them.

Then we should see an improvement in service delivery — and with that, probably more jobs.

Geoff Mansell

Johannesburg