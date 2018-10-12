Saying sorry: Nhlanhla Nene and the value of the apology

In 2002, the Dutch government did a remarkable thing. On the release of a damning report from the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation, which laid much of the blame for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre on Dutch politicians, the entire Dutch cabinet resigned in a show of responsibility.

The Dutch government, then under prime minister Wim Kok, publicly acknowledged that it could have done more to prevent the slaughter of up to 8,000 Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica by Serbian forces in 1995.

Dutch cabinet ministers have a long tradition of stepping down in cases of wrongdoing or ethical conflicts. In February this year the Dutch minister of foreign affairs stepped down after lying about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In countries such as the Netherlands, for a politician to voluntarily take responsibility for their actions is so routine it is not even particularly newsworthy.

This tradition of prompt and voluntary resignation is virtually unknown in SA. Throughout the years of the Jacob Zuma rot, not a single minister implicated in the corruption resigned voluntarily. Even after the revelations made in Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers, even after the testimonies in the state-capture inquiry, ministers are sitting tight.

This is why the resignation of finance minister Nene is so important. Nene did another important thing. He apologised fairly soon after the news that he visited the Gupta house on several occasions became public. In a statement on October 5 he said: “These visits do cast a shadow on my conduct as a public office bearer. I deeply regret these lapses and beg for your forgiveness.”

Nene subsequently asked the president to relieve him of his duties. In light of Nene’s dishonesty and the fact that South Africans still do not know the full extent of Nene’s dealings with the Guptas, his resignation and apology should not be elevated to a heroic act. Zuma never apologised for any of his acts of wrongdoing. He remained in denial up to the end. But our moral baseline should not be so low that we elevate what is supposed to be normal behaviour of those serving the public to the realm of the heroic.