Global economy tells story of slowing momentum outside the US

London — Storm clouds were building over the global economy, even before the brutal sell-off in stock markets over the last 24 hours.

Escalating oil prices, rising interest rates, an appreciating dollar and growing uncertainty about the outlook for international trade are proving a poisonous cocktail for global growth and have been triggered crises in the past.

Economic growth and corporate earnings have remained strong in the US but in much of the rest of the world momentum has been slackening since the start of 2018.

Strong and synchronised growth in 2017 has been replaced by an unbalanced expansion that increasingly relies on US consumers and businesses to be sustained.

• The OECD's composite leading indicator points to a progressive loss of momentum in the advanced economies since the start of 2018 and is now at the lowest level since 2016.

• World trade growth peaked in the three months to January at 5.2% year-on-year but slowed to 3.8% in the three months to July, according to the Netherlands Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis.

• South Korea’s Kospi-100 index, a useful proxy for global trade given the country’s heavy export orientation, peaked at the end of October 2017 and has since fallen to a 17-month low this week.

• Air freight volumes are still rising but more slowly than in 2017, reflecting a mixed outlook for export orders, according to the International Air Transport Association.

• Manufacturers around the world reported global export orders fell slightly in September, for the first time in 27 months, according to the new export orders component of the JP Morgan Global PMI.

These trade-orientated indicators are all correlated closely with one another and with the rate of expansion in the world economy — and they all tell a consistent story of slowing momentum outside the US