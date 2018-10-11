The jobs summit was helpful, but simply fine-tuning what we already do won’t work

In the run-up to the presidential jobs summit, the big question was whether the impact of the commitments that would emerge would accord with the scale of SA’s unemployment crisis. Would it deliver the “extraordinary measures” needed to address the most pressing social crisis?

These measures are needed because SA’s unemployment crisis is vast: nearly 10-million adults who want to work cannot find any, and the rate at which jobs are created is so slow that unemployment queues have increased by an average of nearly 900 people every single day over the past 10 years. Worst of all: the number of young people in jobs has declined over the past decade.

The main reasons for this are set out in the opening section of the jobs summit agreement. Growth has been too slow; has been capital- and skill-intensive in character; and has failed to create the kinds of jobs needed to absorb the large numbers of job-seekers who received sub-standard education at largely dysfunctional schools. Add to that the limitations of SA’s skills-production machinery, the ratchet-like tightening of labour market regulations, and the raising of minimum wages, and the necessity for “extraordinary measures” becomes apparent.

So, given the depth of the crisis, did the jobs summit deliver interventions that might move the dial? Unfortunately, the provisional answer to this question must be “no.” This is despite most of the initiatives announced at the summit being positive and desirable.

Agreement proposals

The agreement proposes a veritable raft of measures, large and small, across multiple sectors of the economy, including R100bn in financing for black business development to a 100-worker clothing factory in the Eastern Cape.

Some of these have been announced before, others are new, and some are barely developed. Most seem positive (though final judgment will have to be deferred until more detail is available and the cost, quality and impact of implementation is assessed).

There are exceptions to this generally positive assessment. What, for example, can be expected of government-appointed experts who advise distressed companies facing the prospect of closure or retrenchment? How does the commitment to “no retrenchments in the public sector” impact the deepening fiscal crisis in state-owned enterprises and the public sector? Nonetheless, the overall judgment stands: on their own terms, the individual initiatives seem mostly worth doing.