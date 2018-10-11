EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: This is how Joburg is going to be made great … again
Former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba received R34m from VBS Mutual Bank, and AB InBev's takeover of SAB Miller has not been that great for shareholders
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
"We are going to make Johannesburg great again," says DA mayor and Donald Trump wannabe Herman Mashaba.
Former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba, who approved the 2017 financial statements, received R34m from VBS.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
A VBS general manager's story that he was ordered to deliver by helicopter R5m cash to "Dr Dan" in the hope the collapsed bank could get a R2bn lifeline from the Public Investment Corporation requires further scrutiny, writes Carol Paton.
Karyn Maughan asks: Why has President Cyril Ramaphosa missed the 90-day deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions?
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Almost two years ago now, South African shareholders of SABMiller voted to sell the company to global giant AB InBev. Now that the dust has settled it is becoming clearer that from the perspective of those shareholders, the takeover was a not a great result.
Spinning off Investec Asset Management from the bank should be a substantial listing with a market capitalisation of about R35bn, meaning that Coronation Fund Managers will no longer be the only independently listed fund manager on the JSE.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
The EFF broke its silence on Wednesday night, issuing a media statement that made no mention of its deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother, Brian Shivambu, receiving R16m in the VBS scandal.
Very visual
Graph of the day
There are no good statistics about Eskom.
