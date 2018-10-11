BONANG MOHALE: Why inclusive growth should be at the heart of SA’s policy priorities

Why does this matter now? Because we are in the midst of a multi-faceted socio-economic crisis in which trust has eroded between much of the citizenry, government and business. Our society is ravaged by extreme levels of inequality, with the gap having increased exponentially in the post-apartheid era, resulting in a fractured, polarised populace.

And therein lies the rub. While the economic stimulus package and rescue plan will be premised on attracting investment and rebuilding the economy, the need to simultaneously address the ravages of inequality, coupled with poverty and unemployment is now widely acknowledged. Since 1994, inclusive of the period of the Jacob Zuma presidency, inequality has grown every year.

With an income inequality of >.60 and wealth inequality at ~.95, SA has taken the ignominious honour from Brazil of becoming the most unequal society in the world. The central lesson from the past 50 years of development research and policy is that rapid and sustained growth is the single most important way to reduce poverty. A typical estimate from cross-country studies by the World Bank is that a 10% increase in a country’s average income will reduce the poverty rate by between 20% and 30%.

However, under different conditions, similar rates of growth can have very different effects on poverty, the employment prospects of the poor, and broader indicators of human development. The extent to which growth reduces poverty depends on the degree to which the poor participate in the growth process and share in its proceeds.

Prioritising interventions

In recent months business has variously argued that SA cannot even begin to resolve its challenges of inclusive economic growth unless our interventions are focused on the following broad priorities:

Finalising many outstanding policy and administrative reforms, particularly in national labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and tourism, sectors with high growth potential and increasing skills levels across the economy.

Restructuring tax incentives in a manner that promotes long-term investments and jobs.

Reviewing visa requirements to make travel to SA easy, particularly for large inbound tourism markets and highly skilled foreigners.

Targeting capital allowances to national champion sectors that display strong economic multipliers for people.

Stimulating investor confidence by providing policy clarity in the mining industry.

Re-allocating existing resources, particularly towards addressing urgent and pressing matters in infrastructure, education and health, to support growth and job creation.

Fast-tracking telecommunications reforms, including the release of additional broadband and spectrum, to enhance connectivity.

Moving quickly to calm investor concerns on the land expropriation question with proposals that address land hunger in a way that will not weaken property rights to such an extent that investment is discouraged.

It was no accident that the stimulus and recovery plan announced by Ramaphosa welcomed this approach, arguing that a new growth path is needed — but ensuring that we do not spend beyond our means. But beyond the short-term underpinnings of this growth dynamic are two important caveats.

The first to be considered is the challenge of addressing the structural underpinnings of inequality. This is particularly important because of the challenges SA has historically faced (and continues to face) brought about by unequal patterns of human development.

The dominant themes shaping the economic landscape include the phenomenon of economic dualism, that is, the skewed distribution of income and opportunities towards a wealthy elite and the related consequences of economic inequalities, spatial separation and de-industrialisation of township economies — a spatial and structural-economic configuration that is unsustainable in the long-term. The other structural issues to be considered include the skills availability to meet the needs of an increasingly sophisticated knowledge economy, and access to basic services such as housing, water and sanitation, healthcare and transport.

The second factor is that it is incumbent on all social actors — the private and public sectors, labour, civil society, and active citizens, among others — to commit to trade-offs that help transform society towards the inclusive vision we collectively share. Ramaphosa’s rescue plan is expected to give prominence to the whole country coming together, the message being that social partners should worry less about the differences that divide them than the ties that bind them.

Slow growth, unemployment, poverty and inequality are not only problems of the poor, but also for society as a whole, especially in tough economic times.

• Mohale is CEO of Business Leadership SA.