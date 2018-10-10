Opinion

CARTOON: Nhlanhla Nene, trashed

10 October 2018 - 05:08 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Wednesday October 10 2018

Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister
National
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces Nene quandary amid Gupta ghosts

Arguments in favour of firing Nhlanhla Nene are strong, but it would be a shame after he saved SA from a nuclear disaster
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: As much as Nene was an exception, in some important ways he was very much like the rule

Whether Nene stays or goes, his case is not going to be the only one on which Ramaphosa and the rest of us are going to have a difficult time ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Nhlanhla Nene tells Ramaphosa: relieve me of my duties

South Africans and political parties rejected finance minister’s apology for Gupta meetings
National
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: In the end Nhlanhla Nene did his job properly

If the finance minister resigns it could discourage others from testifying about state capture to the Zondo commission
Opinion
2 days ago
October 3 2018

