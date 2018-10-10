CARTOON: Nhlanhla Nene, trashed

A sharp fall on global stock markets could change the metal’s fortunes for the better, but for now its fate is still determined by the dollar
SA looks forward to stability at Treasury after five finance ministers in five years
The new finance minister’s first big task will be to present medium-term budget on October 24
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the cabinet, specifically the finance portfolio
The local bourse has reopened a 2016 investigation that resulted in it receiving a public censure at the time
Mboweni has a long history with the ANC and was the first black governor of the Reserve Bank
Three traders facing trial in a US court are the first individuals to be brought to book in a rigging scandal that has cost banks $14bn in penalties
Haley took the diplomatic job with little experience in foreign policy, but quickly became the voice of Trump's often unpopular agenda
Percy Tau says it is high time Bafana Bafana were regular participants in major tournaments
The posthumous trial of a charming, cunning and greedy European king who claimed a country as his personal property and almost halved the population
