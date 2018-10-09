MICHEL PIREU: Superinvestors make the case for value investing, but times have changed
Warren Buffett thoroughly rejected the academic view that the stock market is efficient, but value investors sometimes have a long wait for success
09 October 2018 - 05:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.