EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Much ado about Nene, from the political to the practical
Is Cyril Ramaphosa a canny tactician, or has he got too soft to make the tough decisions we need?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Statistics SA is deploying 600 field workers to do a census of how many farms SA has and what they produce.
Considering GoDaddy charges R89 a year for a co.za website and R243 a year for a .com, the R32.5m bill the ANC received from its webservice provider sounds somewhat hefty.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
If finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had not stood firmly against former president Jacob Zuma’s “big three” deals — the nuclear deal; the SAA leasing deal with Airbus; and the bid by PetroSA to buy the Malaysian stake in Engen — the Treasury management team behind him would have quit, writes Carol Paton.
President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to combine his private negotiations with public action to reverse SA’s economic malaise, writes Tony Leon.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that SA’s prospects remain uncertain in the lead up to the 2019 elections, and has slashed the county’s growth forecast almost in half.
Seemingly unable to fix its awful safety record, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is taking its regulator to court to avoid suspension.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Revenue collected by SA’s 257 municipalities declined by 6% in the second quarter of 2018 from the first quarter, Statistics SA recently reported. Expenditure grew 18% quarter-on-quarter.
Please sign in or register to comment.