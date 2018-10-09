Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Much ado about Nene, from the political to the practical

Is Cyril Ramaphosa a canny tactician, or has he got too soft to make the tough decisions we need?

09 October 2018 - 12:32 Rob Laing
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: REUTERS
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Statistics SA is deploying 600 field workers to do a census of how many farms SA has and what they produce.

Considering GoDaddy charges R89 a year for a co.za website and R243 a year for a .com, the R32.5m bill the ANC received from its webservice provider sounds somewhat hefty.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

If finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had not stood firmly against former president Jacob Zuma’s “big three” deals — the nuclear deal; the SAA leasing deal with Airbus; and the bid by PetroSA to buy the Malaysian stake in Engen  — the Treasury management team behind him would have quit, writes Carol Paton.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to combine his private negotiations with public action to reverse SA’s economic malaise, writes Tony Leon.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that SA’s prospects remain uncertain in the lead up to the 2019 elections, and has slashed the county’s growth forecast almost in half.

Seemingly unable to fix its awful safety record, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is taking its regulator to court to avoid suspension.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Revenue collected by SA’s 257 municipalities declined by 6% in the second quarter of 2018 from the first quarter, Statistics SA recently reported. Expenditure grew 18% quarter-on-quarter.

Editor’s Lunchbox: The inquiry Nomgcobo Jiba wants

Reactions to finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s apology and Eskom’s procurement policy was not even the official policy
Opinion
1 day ago

We spoke to handbag designer and soon-to-be US ambassador to SA: this is what she said

'I’m extraordinarily persistent and love people and fortunately I have good taste'
National
7 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vacancies and place-holder staff in the public sector make society unstable

Unlike real companies, Eskom, Transnet and Denel had procurement committees, notes Peter Bruce. Why? To facilitate graft
Opinion
26 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ace Magashule causes consternation among kings and queens in government

An Australian cartoonist is under fire for his cartoon of Serena Williams, and will crime stats cause Bheki Cele sleepless nights?
Opinion
27 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is what'sdanmatjiladoing@… the e-mail address for whistle-blowers at PIC?

The ANC has some explaining to do about a faction’s rendezvous in Durban, and SA’s water crisis is getting worse
Opinion
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: As much as Nene was an exception, in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces Nene quandary amid ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa needs to match his ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: A sword to fall upon
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Just when things were beginning to ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta revelations
National

Stats SA to conduct census of commercial agriculture
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.