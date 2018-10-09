Opinion

CARTOON: A sword to fall upon

09 October 2018 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Tuesday October 9 2018
Tuesday October 9 2018

Nhlanhla Nene tells Ramaphosa: relieve me of my duties

South Africans and political parties rejected finance minister’s apology for Gupta meetings
National
1 day ago

Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta revelations

Justice Malala, Peter Bruce, Ranjeni Munusamy, Stuart Theobald and Ron Derby speak their minds on what Nhlanhla Nene's brushes with the Guptas mean ...
National
22 hours ago

Let Nhlanhla Nene go, EFF and DA tell Cyril Ramaphosa

The DA's David Maynier says although Nene stood up to Jacob Zuma by refusing to sign off on the nuclear build plan, he displayed poor judgment by ...
Politics
16 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: In the end Nhlanhla Nene did his job properly

If the finance minister resigns it could discourage others from testifying about state capture to the Zondo commission
Opinion
1 day ago

I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of South Africans after Gupta meeting disclosures

“I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place,” Nene said in a statement on Friday
National
3 days ago

Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC deal while Nene was chair, report says

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane report that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of deal for a firm he ran with Muhammad Amir Mirza to buy a ...
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Nhlanhla Nene steadfast in courage, but there is a little unfinished business

For all that Minister Nene, thank you, thank you, thank you. But there’s just this one thing: the Guptas
Opinion
5 days ago
Thursday October 4 2018
Thursday October 4 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Just when things were beginning to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STUART THEOBALD: In the end Nhlanhla Nene did his ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Bankers of the future will have to be both ...
Opinion
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s time to stop dilly-dallying ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SABC is spending too much on its biggest cost ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.