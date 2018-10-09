Calls for accountability as Yemen suffers genocide by starvation

An end to the conflict is not currently in sight. However, there are already calls for accountability under the rules of international criminal law and international humanitarian law. It has long been argued that state-designed famine can constitute a form of genocide. The Irish potato famine — one of the quintessential examples of a famine that could have been prevented — was a form of genocide by the British. Famine as genocide has, however, not been prosecuted as a self-standing crime.

Deliberate famine (famine orchestrated by a state) in the context of armed conflict can also be prosecuted as a war crime, or a crime against humanity, if it is orchestrated by a state or used as a weapon of war. Deliberate famine differs from preventable famine in the sense that famine that may be preventable could also have been caused by government negligence. Deliberate famine is famine that is engineered by a government to paralyse its enemies. Although the deliberate starvation of an enemy population is as old as war itself, the crime has been under-recognised in international and domestic law. Economist and philosopher Amartya Sen effectively suggests that national governments may choose whether to allow their populations to starve in observing that, “Government officials responsible for crafting and pursuing faminogenic policies” should be considered perpetrators of international crimes.

The web of accountability is wide and the rhetoric is duplicitous. Countries such as the UK continues to call for an end to the bloodshed and hostilities while benefiting from the business of war by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Apart from the countries supporting the Saudi collation, many countries with the means to alleviate the famine have been culpably passive. SA carries its own share of responsibility. On September 28 it abstained on a vote in the UN Human Rights Council. The vote concerned the extension of an international probe into alleged human rights violations in Yemen by both the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels.

Regardless of the efficiency of this particular probe, consisting of an independent committee investigating the humanitarian situation in Yemen, SA sent the wrong message with questionable moral implications. It is unlikely to be a coincidence that Ramaphosa travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this year to ask the kingdom for money. In his budget speech in May, Ramaphosa again claimed that SA would prioritise human rights. As happens so frequently in foreign policy matters, this pledge has again not been honoured. I cringe prematurely if I think of how we would vote once we become nonpermanent members of the Security Council next year.

The roof of the building in Geneva in which the Human Rights Council meets can be described as the Sistine Chapel of Geneva. The Spanish artist Miquel Barcelo created a vivid ceiling depicting ‘the world on its head’. For prominent members of an international community committed to humanitarianism to sit in that room and ignore or even exacerbate the plight of the Yemeni population is indeed to turn the world on its head.

• Swart is research director at the Human Sciences Research Council and nonresident fellow of the Brookings Doha Centre.