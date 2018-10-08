Risks demand portfolios aiming at resilience and structural growth

To add to the cocktail of uncertainty, increasingly disruptive forces of technological, social, environmental and demographic change mean there is much to make investors nervous.

The market correction in the first quarter of 2018 is an important reminder of how quickly and significantly volatility can return.

In these uncertain times, we continue to position our portfolio for resilience and structural growth by maintaining our focus on attractively valued quality companies. The characteristics we seek in companies do not change: enduring competitive advantages, high and sustainable profitability, resilient and growing cash flows, low capital intensity and balance sheet strength.

In constructing the Investec Global Franchise portfolio, we have carefully combined more established and defensive quality stocks with newer, quality opportunities offering faster growth.

Some examples of what we consider to be traditional quality companies are in the consumer staples and health-care sectors, such as Unilever, Beiersdorf, Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson and Becton Dickinson. They provide defensive attributes and have provided returns that are less correlated with the market.

They also offer sustainable and dependable growth as they continue to invest heavily in their brands and in innovation, to position themselves in attractive categories, markets and channels, and as global players, to benefit from key trends such as ageing populations, wellness and urbanisation.

We have also invested in a new “wave” of quality companies, still with the quality characteristics we seek, but with faster growth potential. One example is ASML, which has a near monopoly position in the manufacture of lithography equipment, a critical component of computer chip design and production.

Its global, dominant position and technological leadership gives it significant barriers to entry in an industry with huge growth prospects, particularly when considering trends in digitalisation, and new technologies in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the internet of things.

Importantly, what these businesses all have in common is the opportunity for structural growth, with a lower sensitivity to the economic and market cycle.

In these late stages of the bull market, we believe portfolio resilience is more important than before. We maintain discipline by investing in quality companies at a reasonable price, not quality at any price. Valuations must be properly assessed in context, whether that context be the quality and growth characteristics one is paying for, longer-term history, the wider market or other asset classes. In our view, this helps protect the portfolio on the downside.

As the outlook ahead becomes increasingly uncertain, we believe our focus on attractively valued quality companies will serve our clients well in delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for the long term.

• Rossouw is head of quality at Investec Asset Management.