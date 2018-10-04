Like Afrikaner capital, Black business needs to be cultivated

This misleading interpretation to suit a specific agenda ignores the fact that 80% (119) of the black firm portfolio managers are black. How is this overwhelming black representation not recognised in the management of the R490bn?

Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” When Afrikaners emerged from the two Anglo-Boer wars, battered and poor, they established the Afrikaner Broederbond, which later led to the creation of Sanlam and Volkskas, which became Absa, to realise an empowerment vision that changed the lives of future generations forever.

The surpluses derived from the insurance industry underwriting profits over all those years were used as a foundation for the establishment of the asset management industry we know today. The asset management industry funded many businesses that came to the JSE to raise capital.

It is against this instructive backdrop of the 76-year Afrikaner success story that the effort by black professionals to create a new platform for distribution of capital in SA should be supported.

The black professionals who desired to establish their own investment firms were inspired not only by their entrepreneurial drive but by two other relics of their bitter history: the reluctance of predominantly white incumbent firms to meaningfully recognise the skills and contributions of black professionals on an equal basis with their white peers; and the desire for black professionals to empower and inspire their black communities, just like the Afrikaners of 1918 did for their own communities.

In a country where the majority of the working class is black, it cannot be acceptable that only 10% of investable assets are managed by black firms 24 years after the dawn of democracy.

The process of changing the distribution of capital is often difficult and requires unceasing determination and resolve by the previously oppressed and dispossessed to reassert their right to economic benefits in the land of their birth. It is a pity that there appears to be resistance to change in the asset management industry, which is somewhat perpetuated by racial stereotyping from those with the means of communication.

We believe the efforts to transform the industry need to be embraced as they provide us, as a country, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a success story from our past.

It is therefore unfortunate to see these efforts being undermined through racially biased, misinformed articles in the media or the untransformed asset allocation value chain.