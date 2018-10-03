ROSEMARY HUNTER: there are two sides to the pension cancellation story
Were it not for my litigation, it is likely there would have been no further investigations and the KPMG report buried
The article by the National Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat (Hunter judgment an end to painful chapter in retirement fund industry, September 29), contains numerous statements that are either false or misleading.
First, he claims the Financial Services Board (FSB) promptly agreed to my July 2014 request for formal investigations into the cancellations project. But justice Kate O’Regan was appointed and began her investigation only three months later, completing it in December 2014. On her recommendation, KPMG was appointed to investigate a sample of the cancellations.
That investigation ended in July 2015 and KPMG reported that assets of the sample of about 500 funds, with an aggregate value of some R2.5bn, had not been accounted for in FSB records before their registrations were cancelled. It recommended a review of records held by the cancelled funds’ former administrators. Instead of immediately mandating either KPMG or anyone else to conduct this review, the FSB board spent several months trying to persuade KPMG to change its findings.
It was nine months after the end of the KPMG investigation — and three months after I had launched my litigation — that attorney Jonathan Mort was appointed to conduct further investigations. Were it not for my litigation, it is likely that there would have been no further investigations and the KPMG report would have been buried.
Second, he claims that I attacked the integrity of everyone who disagreed with me. Untrue. I did not impugn his integrity, for example, even though he (a member of the FSB board) had asked me to “forget about what happened in the past” and “focus on the future”. But it was my duty as regulator to identify and remedy any prejudice to vulnerable pension fund members and beneficiaries resulting from irregularities in the conduct of the cancellations project. Confidence in a financial sector regulator must be built on the impartial enforcement of laws enacted for the protection of the public.
Third, he claims I impugned the integrity of three finance ministers. This is false. As the minister’s own counsel confirmed in written arguments, I impugned the integrity of none. Fourth, he claims the Constitutional Court found that I had “made unsubstantiated allegations and unjustifiably impugned the integrity of various officials” and the FSB board. This too is false. These were findings made only by justice Azhar Cachalia in his minority judgment, in which no other judge concurred. Further, the minority judgment of justice Johan Froneman (justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Daniel Dlodlo concurring) found that the cancellations project had been “infected with illegality”. It also pointed out that “complacency may be as great a danger as malice and may lead to maladministration and corruption”.
Fifth, he claims that the court dismissed all my allegations related to transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). Again, untrue. The majority judgment simply dismissed my request for an order that an investigation be conducted into the merits of one of the PFMA violations I had alleged. For the rest, it said I should have brought my application under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA). With respect, this was surprising given its prior ruling in the Viking Pony case that a decision whether to investigate alleged irregularities is not administrative action subject to review, in terms of PAJA or otherwise.
Sixth, he claims I was responsible for the delay in the consolidation of retirement funds. Also false. I have never opposed the cancellations project or the consolidation of retirement funds'; I was simply unwilling to be party to the use of unlawful measures for those purposes. So I designed new, lawful measures described in a draft circular published on the FSB website in early 2015. Momoniat knows this. As he also knows that, that year, I personally wrote a detailed discussion paper on unpaid benefits, including proposals for law reform to deal more effectively with them. Momoniat declined my request for a discussion of these proposals.
He claims my case kept on ‘mutating’. This is misleading. As all the judges other than Cachalia accepted, it has always been clear to the parties what my case was and what relief I was seeking
Seventh, he claims my litigation in some way explains delays in National Treasury’s retirement reform programmes and some failure on the part of the FSB (now the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)) to regulate and supervise the financial sector more effectively and intensively. My litigation cannot possibly be a valid excuse for any such delays or failures.
Eighth, he claims that KPMG failed the FSB (presumably because, as the FSB has claimed, it did not investigate pension fund records held by fund administrators). But, as Jonathan Mort himself acknowledged, KPMG’s mandate was confined to a review of records held by the FSB.
Ninth, he claims I could not work with my fellow regulators. In fact, I worked well with many FSB officials, including all but a handful of the 70-plus members of the retirement funds division I headed. The former were supportive of my efforts, both in relation to the cancellations project and in relation to steps I took, and others I tried unsuccessfully to take to bring about improvements in the performance of the division.
Tenth, he claims my case kept on “mutating”. This is misleading. As all the judges other than Cachalia accepted, it has always been clear to the parties what my case was and what relief I was seeking. The FSB constructed much of its defence after I had launched my application, so I had to address these new developments in my replying papers.
Eleventh, he claims I failed to “use the regulatory process before rushing to litigate”. As Momoniat knows, I tried to do this for nearly two and a half years before I felt compelled to litigate. Among other things, I needed the court to order the FSB to give me access to the O’Regan and KPMG reports it had denied me, even though I needed them for regulatory purposes.
The result is that there remain thousands of cancelled funds which may never be investigated. For the members and beneficiaries who have been prejudiced by the way the cancellations project was conducted, this chapter is not over. With my support, the Unpaid Benefits Campaign and others will continue to seek justice for them.
• Hunter is former deputy pension-funds registrar.
