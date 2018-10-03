ROSEMARY HUNTER: there are two sides to the pension cancellation story

Second, he claims that I attacked the integrity of everyone who disagreed with me. Untrue. I did not impugn his integrity, for example, even though he (a member of the FSB board) had asked me to “forget about what happened in the past” and “focus on the future”. But it was my duty as regulator to identify and remedy any prejudice to vulnerable pension fund members and beneficiaries resulting from irregularities in the conduct of the cancellations project. Confidence in a financial sector regulator must be built on the impartial enforcement of laws enacted for the protection of the public.

Third, he claims I impugned the integrity of three finance ministers. This is false. As the minister’s own counsel confirmed in written arguments, I impugned the integrity of none. Fourth, he claims the Constitutional Court found that I had “made unsubstantiated allegations and unjustifiably impugned the integrity of various officials” and the FSB board. This too is false. These were findings made only by justice Azhar Cachalia in his minority judgment, in which no other judge concurred. Further, the minority judgment of justice Johan Froneman (justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Daniel Dlodlo concurring) found that the cancellations project had been “infected with illegality”. It also pointed out that “complacency may be as great a danger as malice and may lead to maladministration and corruption”.

Fifth, he claims that the court dismissed all my allegations related to transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). Again, untrue. The majority judgment simply dismissed my request for an order that an investigation be conducted into the merits of one of the PFMA violations I had alleged. For the rest, it said I should have brought my application under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA). With respect, this was surprising given its prior ruling in the Viking Pony case that a decision whether to investigate alleged irregularities is not administrative action subject to review, in terms of PAJA or otherwise.

Sixth, he claims I was responsible for the delay in the consolidation of retirement funds. Also false. I have never opposed the cancellations project or the consolidation of retirement funds'; I was simply unwilling to be party to the use of unlawful measures for those purposes. So I designed new, lawful measures described in a draft circular published on the FSB website in early 2015. Momoniat knows this. As he also knows that, that year, I personally wrote a detailed discussion paper on unpaid benefits, including proposals for law reform to deal more effectively with them. Momoniat declined my request for a discussion of these proposals.