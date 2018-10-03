Millennials must step up to the podium in the national debate

Part of what drew me to SA when I moved here in 2011 was the disproportionate role young people were playing in business, politics and social development.

At the time it seemed that millennials, born between the early 1980s and early 2000s, despite the country’s hierarchical culture, did not feel they needed permission from their elders to make a mark in their respective fields.

Role models such as former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko and Maboneng Precinct developer Jonathan Liebman inspired me to start spending a good portion of my free time chasing (sometimes literally) CEOs and policymakers up escalators and approaching them at public venues, such as restaurants and gyms. Although I am frequently ignored or growled at, I nonetheless persist with my lobbying efforts for the sake of the country’s future, which directly correlates with my future.

As national morale hit a low during former president Jacob Zuma’s second term, baby-boomer business leaders, born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s, finally began making their voices heard through a number of bold initiatives, such as the rebirth of Business Leadership SA and the CEO Initiative, which was formed after Nhlanhla Nene’s firing as finance minister in December 2015.

While big business’s voice and moral compass played a vital role in preventing us from reaching a place of no return, young professionals seemed to have largely abdicated our civic duty to help solve our country’s myriad economic challenges. After all, policy decisions taken today will have the longest-term consequences for millennials, not baby boomers.