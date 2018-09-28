ISMAIL MOMONIAT: Hunter judgment an end to painful chapter in retirement fund industry

The court has now vindicated the FSCA’s approach, pointing out in its majority judgment that Hunter’s approach could result in "never-ending investigation". It notes: "This observation must be understood within the context of the several credible investigations already conducted by people whose capacity to address actual or perceived irregularities is beyond doubt."

Contrary to media reports, this case was not about any corruption, malfeasance, whistle-blowing or unclaimed benefits. The legal arguments were complex, but as noted by judge Johan Froneman: "There is no real evidence here that the FSCA, or any of its employees, have been corrupt. While this is not a case about corruption and malfeasance, it is about whether the FSCA’s apparently good faith attempts to investigate the cancellations project pass muster."

All three judgments make similar points.

This case also did not deal directly with unclaimed funds. Nor do any of the judgments make any reference to whistle-blowing or the suppression of any whistle-blower.

A regulator is not a whistle-blower, lawyer, prosecutor, litigant, police or sheriff. A regulator has extensive powers, including enforcement powers, but must be able to engage and work with fellow regulators and others who may have different views. It was never clear to the Treasury what relief Hunter really was requesting, as her case kept on changing or "mutating" and was done without prior internal engagement.

The Treasury (and FSCA) have never doubted the integrity of Hunter; our main difference relates to her understanding of the role of a regulator.

It is regrettable that in taking up her case Hunter has "also made unsubstantiated allegations and unjustifiably impugned the integrity of various officials in the course of her employment-related complaints", according to the judgment.

Hunter has unfortunately attacked the integrity of everyone who did not agree with her or do as her "notices" dictated, and that included three finance ministers, the FSB board and her fellow regulators. It is fitting that the court found such attacks to be groundless in all three judgments. The court also dismissed allegations related to any transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act. The integrity and reputation of financial sector regulators is critical in ensuring that financial customers have the confidence that the regulators are serving their best interests and ensuring financial institutions are treating their customers better and more fairly.

In the retirement fund industry, members should be confident that their funds are safe as long as the boards of trustees, principal officers and auditors are performing their functions in line with regulatory expectations — and the regulator is doing its work in supervising them all.

This has been a painful chapter for both the FSCA and the Treasury, particularly since the FSB was in the process of being replaced by the FSCA. It was also painful because of the respect we have for the Hunter family in fighting for a better SA.

One of the key lessons to be learnt is to use the regulatory process first to resolve problems, before rushing to litigate.

Both the Treasury and the FSCA will now proceed with the broader retirement reform agenda outlined in the papers we published between 2011 and 2014, which identified a number of market failures and challenges such as poor governance and market conduct practices, low preservation, portability, annuitisation and coverage for more vulnerable workers, and dealing with unclaimed benefits through a more centralised system.

Some of the reforms have been implemented, others slowed down by this case and the need for more consultation at the National Economic Development and Labour Council.