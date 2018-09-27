Whistle-blowers’ courage is undermined by FSCA being let off the hook

First, the FSCA admits that its appointment of “authorised representatives” to act in place of the boards of the funds was unlawful. Secondly, many of the cancelled funds still had assets and liabilities at the time of their deregistration — which meant that beneficiaries and their dependents were unable to claim the money they were owed. Finally, Liberty (the company that had the vast majority of these “orphan funds” on their books) has approached the High Court to reinstate some of the cancelled funds. In their application they admit to misleading the FSB, indicating that the funds had no assets and liabilities when, in fact, the funds held assets of about R100m owed to more than 3,000 pensioners and their families. The registrar and FSCA accepted these inaccurate representations without requiring documentary proof.

This is what makes the majority decision so troubling. It acknowledges that the FSCA had the constitutional duty to undertake investigations into the unlawful cancellations and to assess the possible harm they caused. The FSCA accepts this duty as well. Yet it finds that the three investigations commissioned by the FSB, undertaken by justice Kate O’Regan, KPMG and attorney Jonathan Mort, into less than 25% of the affected funds, are sufficient. This finding is inexplicable given that many funds in the sample have been found to have had their registrations “mistakenly” cancelled when they still had assets. Furthermore, thousands of other cancellations remain unexamined.

4,000 funds not investigated

Considering FSB records regarding a sample of about 500 of the cancelled funds, KPMG estimated that the cancelled funds may have held assets amounting to R2.5bn at the time of their deregistrations. It added that the FSB had not had adequate information to order the cancellations. Jonathan Mort’s investigation considered the same sample and found that numerous errors had been made, adding that both the FSCA and Liberty were pursuing the reinstatement of numerous funds that had been erroneously and unlawfully deregistered.

By extrapolating from the findings of this sample, it appears obvious that of the remaining 4,000 funds that have not been investigated, at least some will have been cancelled while still having assets and owing money to beneficiaries. As the minority judgment held, even a conservative estimate would suggest that more than 100 funds may have suffered this fate, potentially prejudicing thousands more vulnerable pensioners and their dependents. As the minority urged: “That many potential irregularities cannot simply be ignored. The number is not trivial and the effect of the mistakes is not inconsequential … Moreover, the prejudiced members are likely to be pensioners – some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

In this context, the findings of the majority of the court are disappointing and inconsistent with a vigorous defence of the most vulnerable in society from the unlawful conduct of financial institutions and their regulator. It also appears callous that the Treasury’s recent statement on the outcome called on regulators not to engage in “fruitless investigations”.