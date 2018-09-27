Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: The toxic mix that was Tom Moyane and Bain

27 September 2018 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists as they look at the stories making the news this week.

Business Day reported that long before Tom Moyane was imposed on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) by former president Jacob Zuma they had a plan, it was a Bain plan to get rid of all the good guys and hire all the bad guys.

Natasha Marrian of Business Day writes: “Bain & Co partner Vittorio Massone provided suspended SA Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane with a new structure for the agency before either men even set foot at Sars.”

The Institute of Race Relations has released a pre-election poll, which gives the ANC 52% of the vote, the DA 24% and the EFF 13%. There has been a lot of debate about how accurate the survey is and whether the sample that was given was the right one. Ultimately, it all comes down to how much the EFF is eating into the ANC vote.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.