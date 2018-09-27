Policy uncertainty will keep SA firmly in recession territory

The SA business cycle has passed through a decade of unfamiliar territory. We exited the post-crisis recession relatively quickly — by August 2009 — only to enter a weak business cycle expansion. According to the Bank, this ended in December 2013.

As the current recession did not follow an exuberant period of strain on productive capacity or unsustainable demand growth in the economy, the usual sharp declines characterising recessions were absent. Instead, most indicators showed sideways, rather than clear downward, movements.

Already in early 2014, this strange behaviour led the late Cees Bruggemans — former chief economist at FNB and a frequent contributor to this newspaper — to suggest "suspending" talk of a cycle in SA. His point was that underlying societal shifts and uncertainty were behind the strange business cycle behaviour. Indeed, there is ample evidence that our five-year-old recession was and remains the result of businesses and households forced into, and remaining in, "wait-and-see" mode.

This uncertainty is most evident in private-sector investment, which is the key driver of a sustainable business cycle recovery. There is a wealth of literature that documents the impact of uncertainty. Recent research at Stellenbosch University suggests that up to 40% of the variation in SA investment expenditure can be traced to variations in business confidence in 1992-2017.

The developments since the first quarter confirm that our recessions are linked to policy uncertainty and its detrimental effects on investment and consumption decisions. While business confidence improved markedly at the start of 2018, pointing to improving economic conditions and an end to the recession, other leading indicators of the business cycle did not move, notably indicators of investment plans. But things took a turn for the worse in April with the introduction of new uncertainty driven by the expropriation without compensation debate.

Whether intended or not, the message SA households and businesses (not only farmers) received is that property rights are no longer sacrosanct. Residential and corporate investment (houses and buildings and agricultural investments) and durable consumption expenditure (car purchases) — all key parts of a sustainable business cycle upswing — have come to a halt. So much for the end of the recession.