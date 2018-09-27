Edna Molewa, a committed fighter for a cleaner world

Molewa, whose career began when she headed the North West department of environment and tourism in 1996, was a true champion of conservation. Since the dawn of democracy, she actively led the new environmental architecture through what was referred to as the consultative national environmental policy process.

During her tenure in the province she led efforts to reform provincial legislation and institutions, creating a good model for conservation and tourism in provincial protected areas, among other things. Results of these efforts include successful ecotourism products in Pilanesberg, Madikwe and other provincial protected areas, all of which have contributed towards the growth of ecotourism in the North West.

As the first female premier of the North West, she continued to keep herself abreast of strategic environmental programmes, especially where collaboration was necessary between the North West, Gauteng and national government, to advance natural and cultural heritage conservation objectives. During her tenure the Cradle of Humankind, Taung, Makapan’s Valley, as well as world heritage sites in the Free State and North West, were established.

Her successful track record as environmental affairs minister, a position she assumed in 2010 when the ministry was still attached to water affairs, is long and varied. In the field of biodiversity conservation she was a leader and a champion for the conservation of SA’s fauna and flora. It was Molewa who advocated for the security cluster to be brought on board to tackle rhino poaching, and she pushed for the adoption by cabinet in 2014 of the integrated strategic management of rhinos.

It is thanks to this multi-disciplinary approach that rhino poaching numbers have continued to decline, as reflected in the recently released statistics. The translocation of rhino to establish new rhino ranges, particularly in countries whose rhino had been lost to poaching, was a hallmark of her tenure. The successful translocation of rhino to Chad earlier this year was part of this effort.

Science-based approach

Also in the biodiversity field, she strongly advocated for a science-based approach to conservation and biodiversity decision-making that resulted in the transfer of the National Zoological Gardens from the National Research Foundation to the South African Biodiversity Institute. The aim was to enhance the latter’s animal mandate and ensure the enhancement of faunal-based science for the sector, including forensic services.

During Molewa’s time as minister the Khomani Cultural Landscape in the Northern Cape and the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains in Mpumalanga became SA’s newly inscribed world heritage sites. This brought to 10 the number of South African sites on the Unesco world heritage list. In addition, four new biosphere reserves were added to the Unesco world network of biosphere reserves.