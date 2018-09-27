Disclosure is the key to unlocking more funds to fight climate change

There is some cause for cheer here. Recent research for HSBC by East & Partners, a research and analysis firm, shows that investors and companies are increasingly incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment strategies. Investors in particular now consider ESG less an ethical niche and more a core part of their portfolios.

Yet this shift needs to happen much faster. Something like $100-trillion of financing and investment is needed over the next 15 years to develop new technology, build new infrastructure and cover the costs of climate-change adaption. But green financing still accounts for only a tiny portion of the overall capital markets, and is dominated by governments, big corporates and development banks — not by the businesses that constitute the “real economy”.

Expanding these markets in a meaningful way requires greater participation from both companies and investors, which will help integrate green and ESG into the majority of financing and begin to redirect the trillions needed. At the moment there are significant barriers to market growth. Inconsistent definitions of “ESG”, “sustainable” and “green” are an issue for all parties, and investors aren’t getting good or consistent enough information on which to base decisions. The failure to provide comparable information makes it hard for the market to discriminate on environmental grounds, preventing the accurate pricing of risk and delaying the transition to a low-carbon world. This leads directly to a lack of investment opportunities and identifiable “green” assets.

Disclosure informs investment

The best remedy for investors’ carbon addiction is better disclosure. Providing the market with better quality and more consistent information about companies’ climate strategies and preparedness would give institutional investors — the managers of trillions of dollars in assets — what they need to direct capital into the right areas.

The G20 Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) has already provided a workable standard on which to base this global effort. Implementing its recommendations should be a worldwide priority, yet time is running out to make sufficient progress before national regulators start to force the issue.