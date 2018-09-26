Broken families and scrambled lives the result of Trump’s child detentions

"We’ve had very difficult conversations with the parents this week," Lee Gelernt of the ACLU told a federal judge in San Diego. "As much as they want to be with their child, and it’s heartbreaking, they feel it’s too dangerous." The government reported that 199 of the 416 children still separated had parents who waived reunification. Efforts are being made to reach out to each of these families to ensure parents did not sign the waivers due to coercion or misinformation.

On September 13 an agreement was reached that may allow separated families to seek asylum. The agreement outlines how asylum claims can proceed for children whose parents were deported, as well as for the hundreds of families that have been reunified in the US.

The administration’s determination to maintain a zero-tolerance policy while ending family separation has proved difficult. Past administrations have avoided separation by detaining families together in the administrative, rather than criminal, custody of the US office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or releasing them with GPS anklets and a notice to appear in immigration court, a practice pejoratively referred to as "catch and release".

During his election campaign, Trump promised to end "catch and release", but the administration has encountered two major barriers to doing so: insufficient detention capacity and strict legal protections for child migrants. When the policy began in April, there were three family detention facilities with a total capacity of only 3,326.

The Flores vs Reno Settlement Agreement of 1997 set forth a national policy for the detention of minors in the custody of the Immigration and Naturalization Service in the "least restrictive" setting possible and for their release "without unnecessary delay".

In 2015, US district judge Dolly M Gee of the Central District of California ruled that the Flores requirement that the government release immigrant children after 20 days in detention applied to accompanied minors held in family detention facilities, as well as unaccompanied minors. In July, the justice department attempted to modify the agreement so that children could be detained indefinitely, but this was rejected in court. On September 6 the Trump administration proposed withdrawing from the consent decree and replacing it with regulations that would allow the government to detain entire families over the course of legal proceedings, a move that would upend 20 years of judicial oversight.