IMMIGRATION POLICY
Broken families and scrambled lives the result of Trump’s child detentions
To separate children from their parents violates a basic norm of humanity and should rarely if ever be tolerated in law or practice. It is therefore as heartless as it is breathtaking that, by taking a series of executive decisions based on a campaign promise to crack down on unauthorised migration, the administration of President Donald Trump set about willfully ripping families apart.
It was in April that US attorney-general Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy in which all border crossings would be prosecuted in criminal court. This led to families being separated as parents were sent to a federal jail or prison, while children, who cannot legally be held in federal criminal detention, were referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).
In the face of tremendous public outcry about family separations, Trump signed an executive order to end the practice on June 20. Still, it remained to be decided what would happen to the 2,654 children who had been separated from their parents, 103 under the age of five. The deadline for reunification was set for July 10 for children under five and July 26 for children aged between five and 18. Nevertheless, as of September 4, weeks after the deadline, 416 children separated from their parents by the homeland security department had yet to be reunited with their families, including 14 children under five. Another 57 children of "out-of-class parents", children who were not separated from their parents by the department, remain in ORR custody.
The Declaration of the Rights of the Child stipulates that, wherever possible, a child "should grow up in the care and under the responsibility of his parents" and "a child of tender years shall not, save in exceptional circumstances, be separated from his mother". Although the mass family separations have ended and reunification efforts are under way, many issues regarding the wellbeing of children affected by these immigration policies must still be addressed. In some cases, attempts to prevent or encourage reunification may not be in the best interest of the child. These cases require special attention in a legal system that is already backlogged with more than 700,000 immigration cases.
In some cases where children remain in ORR custody, parents were denied reunification due to "red flags", including criminal convictions or allegations that they are unfit caretakers. In an instance cited in court by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a mother was denied reunification with her four-year-old son (detained at age three) based on an outstanding warrant from abroad that alleges she is a gang member. The mother denies the allegation and the immigration judge at her bond hearing "found that this warrant was not sufficient evidence that the mother was a danger to the community". Reunification has nevertheless been refused. The ACLU urged immediate action stating, "this child is suffering greatly in detention and is at particular risk of grievous and irreparable harm".
In three-quarters of the remaining cases children remain separated from their families because their parents were deported without them. With the help of non-governmental organisations, the ACLU has tried to contact the deported parents of 304 children still in ORR custody and was able to obtain decisions from the parents of 162 regarding reunification. While 53 children are intended to reunite with parents in their country of origin, about two-thirds of the deported parents have held out hope that their children will be granted asylum, opting not to be reunified. Many of these migrants were from Central American countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, fleeing violence and poverty at home.
What is to be done? Governments rarely change direction because it is the right thing to do. They change because the costs of pursuing a course of action become too high.
"We’ve had very difficult conversations with the parents this week," Lee Gelernt of the ACLU told a federal judge in San Diego. "As much as they want to be with their child, and it’s heartbreaking, they feel it’s too dangerous." The government reported that 199 of the 416 children still separated had parents who waived reunification. Efforts are being made to reach out to each of these families to ensure parents did not sign the waivers due to coercion or misinformation.
On September 13 an agreement was reached that may allow separated families to seek asylum. The agreement outlines how asylum claims can proceed for children whose parents were deported, as well as for the hundreds of families that have been reunified in the US.
The administration’s determination to maintain a zero-tolerance policy while ending family separation has proved difficult. Past administrations have avoided separation by detaining families together in the administrative, rather than criminal, custody of the US office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or releasing them with GPS anklets and a notice to appear in immigration court, a practice pejoratively referred to as "catch and release".
During his election campaign, Trump promised to end "catch and release", but the administration has encountered two major barriers to doing so: insufficient detention capacity and strict legal protections for child migrants. When the policy began in April, there were three family detention facilities with a total capacity of only 3,326.
The Flores vs Reno Settlement Agreement of 1997 set forth a national policy for the detention of minors in the custody of the Immigration and Naturalization Service in the "least restrictive" setting possible and for their release "without unnecessary delay".
In 2015, US district judge Dolly M Gee of the Central District of California ruled that the Flores requirement that the government release immigrant children after 20 days in detention applied to accompanied minors held in family detention facilities, as well as unaccompanied minors. In July, the justice department attempted to modify the agreement so that children could be detained indefinitely, but this was rejected in court. On September 6 the Trump administration proposed withdrawing from the consent decree and replacing it with regulations that would allow the government to detain entire families over the course of legal proceedings, a move that would upend 20 years of judicial oversight.
If visceral reactions to the separation of families and extended institutionalisation of children were not enough to demonstrate the need for change, organisations such as Physicians for Human Rights, the American Psychological Association and others in the medical community have warned about the damaging effects of these policies. A piece by the American Psychological Association warns of lasting trauma from both separation and extended time in detention, citing findings that family separation is on par with beating and torture in terms of its relationship to mental health and conveying the worries of psychologists that the living conditions in family detention centres will add to the trauma families have already endured.
What is to be done? Governments rarely change direction because it is the right thing to do. They change because the costs of pursuing a course of action become too high. That does not mean the moral case should not be put, and to this end civic organisations such as the ACLU and Physicians for Human Rights, which inject principle into law, prove exemplary. But there is nothing more effective than being beaten at the polls and having a legislature that checks the immoral excesses of the executive.
• James is a former DA MP and now visiting professor at the Columbia University Medical Centre and School of International and Public Affairs. Bender is research assistant to the Children Hospital Assessment and Mapping Project.
