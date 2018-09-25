Venezuela's economy proves that socialism simply doesn't work

The erosion of property rights in Venezuela includes both nationalisation and expropriation — these are key pillars of any socialist plan. Predictably, this has led to Venezuelans enduring economic hardships that the government has tried to deal with by social spending and price controls, as well as other interventions. Price controls, in practice, stop companies from being able to adjust to signals from the economy on approximate demand for goods and/or services, which leads to the misallocation of investment and eventual shortages.

This has happened in Venezuela. The big increases in social and other forms of government spending have provided more opportunities for the government and its cronies to feed from the taxpayer-funded debt trough.

Starvation rather than obesity

This is demonstrated in Venezuela most acutely by the way the military has taken advantage of its central role in distributing government goodies. Besides delivering food to the regime’s supporters, it sells some of it on the black market while Venezuelans starve. This is not a problem unique to Venezuela’s military: increased government spending means more opportunities for corruption, no matter how noble the intention.

Killing the economy while engaging in inefficient government spending has saddled the country with high levels of debt, including the billions lent by China and Russia after Venezuela cut ties with the US.

According to the Venezuela living conditions survey (ENCOVI) nearly 75% of the population has lost an average of at least 8.7kg in weight. This means that while most countries with a relatively free market are worrying about obesity rates among the citizens, where people can buy all sorts of foods at lower prices, socialist Venezuela has to contend with the opposite problem.

People are voting against socialism with their feet. Chavismo was supposed to create a South American paradise but millions of Venezuelans are fleeing to neighbouring countries that have managed to avoid the folly of Chavez and his grand plans. More than 1.5-million Venezuelans have left the country since Chavez took power in 1999, out of a population of 32-million.

Venezuela is the latest country that is learning the laws of economics the hard way. It does not have to be like this. We already have enough examples to know what works (free markets) and what does not (state control). Socialism must be the only ideology whose adherents, as soon as they are given power, suddenly lose the ability to implement what they had previously spoken — and written — authoritatively about. Does this mean the only conclusion we can reach is that socialism is a utopian farce that is in direct opposition to human nature?

It certainly seems so: apart from the many examples (all failures) throughout history and in the present, socialism simply does not work under any of the schools of economic thought that most practising economists fall under. In particular, a state-controlled economy cannot set prices at a level that does not lead either to wastage or under-utilisation of the good or service in question — only a free market can do that. Unfortunately for the people of Venezuela, their government has led them to their present condition, a condition that was largely predictable.

• Dlamini is with the Free Market Foundation