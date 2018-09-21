SISEKO NJOBENI: Investment in skills must be a priority, says Bridgestone SA chief

The trend in emerging markets is for people to move up the economic ladder. That leads to an increased demand for mobility. More people are taking taxis and buying cars to get around, a typical emerging-market phenomenon. We produce tyres. For us the opportunity is clear. Mobility receives a higher share of wallet in emerging markets and is highly aspirational.

What are you doing to counter factors slowing down manufacturing in SA?

Manufacturing is a tough sector at the moment. Consumers are under immense pressure. A number of our customers are brand-conscious. But we have a strong brand. It is important to recognise that SA is part of the global economy and it is a small market by global standards. The best way is to be as agile as possible to support demand from customers.

We are not going to be able to install the largest tyre plant in the world. That is for the big markets. We know that our footprint is smaller. But we always make sure that we are agile. That is the advantage we have.

But SA consumers are under immense pressure right now.

Yes, it is true that the SA consumer is under pressure from factors such as the VAT increase and fuel prices. Consumer confidence is low. As a result, we find that consumers are becoming price sensitive.

In spite of that, we think there are a few things that can be done to improve opportunities in SA.

Our labour relations landscape is sticky. It makes it difficult to get flexibility.

Fortunately, many of our unionised employees understand the importance of agility. We also realise that it is important to invest in human resources and not just equipment and machinery. It is a mixture of both. You cannot just invest in equipment and not on skills. If you do not invest in skills, you end up with equipment that gives you suboptimal return on investment.

We have invested in skills development as a company. That is a journey that is going to take time. It is a long journey, but we are seeing benefits.

How do you work around the challenges facing the manufacturing sector?

Your success depends on how well you know your customers. We spend a lot of time trying to understand what our customers need. Manufacturers tend to spend less time on this and more on streamlining their processes. We are devoting a lot of energy to understanding our customers and how to respond to their needs. Holding back stock is too expensive. We have to be able to do shorter runs to get the right product to the right outlets at the right time.

Bridgestone has been manufacturing tyres in SA for 90 years. You could say we have earned our stripes. We have a large investment in plant. We need to find ways to keep it profitable and even expand it.

Like everybody else, we want to participate in the growth shown by emerging markets, but we face the same challenges of an unreliable supply of skills from a failing educational sector, a volatile currency and an uncertain investment climate.