WATCH: State capture revelations that left us gobsmacked

20 September 2018 - 09:12 Business Day TV
123RF / DANIL CHEPKO

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose Editor is joined by some of SA’s top journalists to discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The banks have been testifying at the inquiry into state capture. Standard Bank’s testimony on Monday directly linked the ANC and Gwede Mantashe to the scandal.

Absa and FNB, however, did not go to Luthuli House to be bullied.

There has been much said in the past few months about some of the low-quality listings on the JSE. OakBay Resources, which we now know to be slightly less reputable than a Ponzi scheme, is one example. There has also been Ayo Technology as well as the dramatic collapse of Steinhoff’s shares. The JSE has been debating how to fix its systems and has issued a consultation paper.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose Editor leads a panel of journalists as they discuss the stories making the news this week

State capture is a worldwide occurrence meant to benefit a few elite, says academic

International economist and analyst Daniel Kaufmann details how some countries experience state capture in the oil‚ mining and financial sectors
National
16 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Banking on ignorance

Testimony that senior ANC leaders suggested the Guptas’ accounts were closed ‘on instructions from Stellenbosch’ reveals so much
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s brazen audacity

Is Zuma aware of the voluminous incriminating evidence available against him?
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sim Tshabalala says no to ANC’s bullying

Naspers to unbundle MultiChoice as premium users leave in droves, and AngloGold Ashanti staves off potential strikes
Opinion
1 day ago

JSE seeks comment as ‘scandals and innuendo’ prompt review of listing rules

In a new consultation paper the JSE suggests lifting racial and gender diversity on boards and doubling the notice period before new stocks start ...
Companies
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Inside the JSE’s plan to restore trust

The JSE says recent events have highlighted the need for it to review its responsibilities and strengthen its rules on listings
Opinion
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Naspers flips the switch

As welcome as any measure is to realise value for investors, there may be other factors that forced Naspers’s hand
Opinion
5 hours ago

