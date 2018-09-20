CARTOON: DA misfires

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
There is a creeping piecemeal coup under way in the White House
Demand for abalone knocks SA’s stocks of the marine molluscs to record low
He is remarkable for listening rather than talking, says the chamber — but the ANC manages to turn the nomination into an insult of the DA’s leader
Chance for Comcast or Disney to diversify out of US
Most economists expect monetary policy committee to hold, while others say weak rand and oil price will force its hand
Joburg now performs well in registering property and getting electricity, which was an area of improvement, ease of doing business study shows
The tiny European state may lend about €300m and start issuing bonds after failing to recover the global financial crisis a decade ago
SA’s top marathon runners tipped to clinch honours in Sunday’s 12th Cape Town Marathon
Audi is joining the electric revolution with its E-tron and it’s coming to SA, write Mark Smyth and Michael Taylor
